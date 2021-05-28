Honoring China's role in global peacekeeping

Starring Huang Jingyu, Wang Yibo and Zhong Chuxi, "Formed Police Unit" is about how the Chinese police units successfully do their overseas peacekeeping missions.

"Formed Police Unit," China's highly-anticipated cop film, has recently completed its shooting.

Produced by Hong Kong filmmaker Andrew Lau and helmed by famous action director Lee Tat-chiu, the film slated for release next year is a tribute to the country's peacekeeping police.

Over recent decades, Chinese peacekeepers have been involved in many United Nations missions and impressed the world with their dedication, courage and team spirit.

Early preparation and shooting for the movie took more than three years. Over 1,100 people have been involved in its production.

Lau, the film's executive producer, is hailed for his directorial hits including the disaster blockbuster "The Captain," crime film "Infernal Affairs" and drama "Confession of Pain."

He says the film will show how Chinese people treasure and love peace, and it pays tribute to all its peacekeepers.

Director Lee, who has cooperated with Lau in a couple of film productions such as "The Bravest," is a veteran action choreographer. He was the action trainer of Hollywood star Keanu Reeves for eight months.

The film is expected to be a box office sensation next year not only because of its story, but the gathering of heartthrobs Huang Jingyu, Wang Yibo and Zhang Zhehan, who have a big number of fans on Weibo. It will be a film about the power of youth and faith and target at the young generation of people.