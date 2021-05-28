Feature / Entertainment

Honoring China's role in global peacekeeping

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:34 UTC+8, 2021-05-28       0
Starring Huang Jingyu, Wang Yibo and Zhong Chuxi, "Formed Police Unit" is about how the Chinese police units successfully do their overseas peacekeeping missions.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:34 UTC+8, 2021-05-28       0

"Formed Police Unit," China's highly-anticipated cop film, has recently completed its shooting.

Produced by Hong Kong filmmaker Andrew Lau and helmed by famous action director Lee Tat-chiu, the film slated for release next year is a tribute to the country's peacekeeping police.

Starring Huang Jingyu, Wang Yibo and Zhong Chuxi, the film is about how the Chinese police units successfully do their overseas peacekeeping missions. 

Over recent decades, Chinese peacekeepers have been involved in many United Nations missions and impressed the world with their dedication, courage and team spirit. 

Early preparation and shooting for the movie took more than three years. Over 1,100 people have been involved in its production.

Lau, the film's executive producer, is hailed for his directorial hits including the disaster blockbuster "The Captain," crime film "Infernal Affairs" and drama "Confession of Pain."

He says the film will show how Chinese people treasure and love peace, and it pays tribute to all its peacekeepers.

Director Lee, who has cooperated with Lau in a couple of film productions such as "The Bravest," is a veteran action choreographer. He was the action trainer of Hollywood star Keanu Reeves for eight months.

The film is expected to be a box office sensation next year not only because of its story, but the gathering of heartthrobs Huang Jingyu, Wang Yibo and Zhang Zhehan, who have a big number of fans on Weibo. It will be a film about the power of youth and faith and target at the young generation of people.

Honoring China's role in global peacekeeping
Ti Gong

A group photo of the film crew upon completion of the"Formed Police Unit" in Beihai, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Weibo
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     