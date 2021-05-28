Feature / Entertainment

Heroic tale of saving revolution's 'fire seeds'

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:42 UTC+8, 2021-05-28       0
The heart-warming epic drama "The Cradle" has touched many people for its depiction of warmth and love in turbulent years of war.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:42 UTC+8, 2021-05-28       0

The heart-warming epic drama "The Cradle" has touched many people for its depiction of warmth and love in turbulent years of war since its debut on Dragon TV and iQiyi this month.

Set in the 1940s during China's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-1945) and the War of Liberation (1946-1949), the drama helmed by Lin Ke is based on a true historical event.

After the Communist Party of China established a nursery school in Yan'an, a lot of revolutionary workers tried their best to protect the orphans of the martyrs and the descendants of the soldiers with their faith and determination.

Heroic tale of saving revolution's 'fire seeds'
Ti Gong

"The Cradle" tells the story of a nursery school in Yan'an during the wartime China.

Famous mainland actress Hai Qing, known for the award-winning family drama "A Beautiful Daughter-In-Law Era" plays the lead role Chou Zigang, who accepts the mission to establish the Yan'an Nursery.

Many rural women who are not well-educated are involved in the work of taking care of the children.

To protect children from the Kuomintang's bombing in 1947, members of the nursery also embark on a three-year journey of retreat.

Despite the violent attack from the enemy, Chou and her colleagues manage to traverse long distances and escort 96 children to a safe area.

Different from many other war epic dramas, the series is shot from the perspectives of women and children to tell a touching story.

Heroic tale of saving revolution's 'fire seeds'
Ti Gong

Actress Hai Qing plays the lead role Chou Zigang.

The cradle of love is also a shelter for the hope of revolution – children. The drama is a tribute to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

The characters of the drama who have different features are vividly portrayed.

At first Chou is reluctant to work in the nursery because she wants to join the army and work in the front line.

It is not until she sees the helpless children that she realizes that it is also very important to protect the "fire seeds."

With her wisdom and courage, she solves the problems of the shortage of supplies.

Actress Zhou Ye plays a Shanghai lady who goes to Yan'an to find her boyfriend. Accidentally, she becomes a worker of the nursery and Chou's assistant. The delicately pretty woman also overcomes the tough living condition of Yan'an, and forms a strong emotional bond with the children.

In the early days of the shooting, the crew visited many old people who witnessed that period of history to acquire first-hand materials and details. Videos about the interviews are also included at the end of each episode. 

Heroic tale of saving revolution's 'fire seeds'
Ti Gong

Actor Li Zefeng in the "The Cradle"

Netizen "Mint" gives the drama a full score on China's film and TV review website Douban.

She says many actresses in the drama have courageously changed their former screen images of elegance and fashion.

It is a true reflection of history.

Netizen "UP GG Bond" says that he is impressed by many ordinary people's dedication and sacrifice in the course of revolution.

No work is insignificant.

He hopes that the spirit of the revolutionary workers can be passed on to the younger generation of Chinese people.

A batch of red dramas have been produced for CPC's 100th anniversary of founding in July.

Officials from the streaming website iQiyi note that they have launched a special broadcasting platform for the exhibition of high-quality productions about the history and development of CPC.

Among them are the online series "That Day," which is about the faith and choices of both heroes and ordinary people of the country, epic drama "Now for Action, military series "ACE Troops" and spy drama "The Rebel."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
CPC
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     