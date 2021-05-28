Heroic tale of saving revolution's 'fire seeds'

The heart-warming epic drama "The Cradle" has touched many people for its depiction of warmth and love in turbulent years of war.

The heart-warming epic drama "The Cradle" has touched many people for its depiction of warmth and love in turbulent years of war since its debut on Dragon TV and iQiyi this month.

Set in the 1940s during China's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-1945) and the War of Liberation (1946-1949), the drama helmed by Lin Ke is based on a true historical event.

After the Communist Party of China established a nursery school in Yan'an, a lot of revolutionary workers tried their best to protect the orphans of the martyrs and the descendants of the soldiers with their faith and determination.

Famous mainland actress Hai Qing, known for the award-winning family drama "A Beautiful Daughter-In-Law Era" plays the lead role Chou Zigang, who accepts the mission to establish the Yan'an Nursery.

Many rural women who are not well-educated are involved in the work of taking care of the children.

To protect children from the Kuomintang's bombing in 1947, members of the nursery also embark on a three-year journey of retreat.

Despite the violent attack from the enemy, Chou and her colleagues manage to traverse long distances and escort 96 children to a safe area.

Different from many other war epic dramas, the series is shot from the perspectives of women and children to tell a touching story.

The cradle of love is also a shelter for the hope of revolution – children. The drama is a tribute to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

The characters of the drama who have different features are vividly portrayed.

At first Chou is reluctant to work in the nursery because she wants to join the army and work in the front line.

It is not until she sees the helpless children that she realizes that it is also very important to protect the "fire seeds."

With her wisdom and courage, she solves the problems of the shortage of supplies.

Actress Zhou Ye plays a Shanghai lady who goes to Yan'an to find her boyfriend. Accidentally, she becomes a worker of the nursery and Chou's assistant. The delicately pretty woman also overcomes the tough living condition of Yan'an, and forms a strong emotional bond with the children.

In the early days of the shooting, the crew visited many old people who witnessed that period of history to acquire first-hand materials and details. Videos about the interviews are also included at the end of each episode.

Netizen "Mint" gives the drama a full score on China's film and TV review website Douban.

She says many actresses in the drama have courageously changed their former screen images of elegance and fashion.

It is a true reflection of history.

Netizen "UP GG Bond" says that he is impressed by many ordinary people's dedication and sacrifice in the course of revolution.

No work is insignificant.

He hopes that the spirit of the revolutionary workers can be passed on to the younger generation of Chinese people.

A batch of red dramas have been produced for CPC's 100th anniversary of founding in July.

Officials from the streaming website iQiyi note that they have launched a special broadcasting platform for the exhibition of high-quality productions about the history and development of CPC.

Among them are the online series "That Day," which is about the faith and choices of both heroes and ordinary people of the country, epic drama "Now for Action, military series "ACE Troops" and spy drama "The Rebel."