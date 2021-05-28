From an adventurous kitten to an ugly war

Theater director Lu Yisha's "Small Stories in Big Forest" and "Children's Troupe" will be staged to celebrate the International Children's Day.

Both of the two children's dramas are created and produced by Children's Art Theater of China Welfare Institute.

"Small Stories in Big Forest" is centered on a kitten's adventure and growth in a big forest, where it gets to know a lot of new friends and takes part in a series of interesting events such as a forest concert.

"Children's Troupe," which debuted in Shanghai in 2019, is set in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45). It is a story about the founding of a children's troupe after the outbreak of the 1937 Battle of Shanghai.

With the elements of singing, dance and theater, director Lu notes that the drama will take people back to that period of history over 80 years ago. It will provide audience with an insight into a group of young people's wartime efforts to encourage people through the means and charms of theater.

The play is also a tribute to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

A Master of Arts from King's College, London in Theater and Performance Studies, director Lu used to combine the elements of Black Light Theater of Prague with Chinese puppetry in the children's drama "The Solar System" in 2017. In December of last year, she also presented "The Guilty," which is adapted from the Danish suspense thriller film "Den Skyldige."

"Small Stories in Big Forest"

Date: June 1, 7:15pm



"Children's Troupe"

Date: June 5, 10:15am



Tickets: 80-150 yuan

Address: 643 Huashan Rd

Tel: 6249-4790