'Era' to return with new show for a new season

Following the first season's successful 15-year run, "Era 2 – Spirit on Shanghai" to make its debut with a completely new storyline and avant-garde technologies.

The second season of multimedia spectacular "Era – Intersection of Time" will have a preview performance on June 19. It will officially debut on July 31 at Shanghai Circus World.

The show, "Era 2 – Spirit of Shanghai," will feature a completely new storyline and scenes. The first season had a 15-year run since its debut on September 27, 2005 and attracted more than 5 million viewers from home and abroad, with 600 million yuan (US$920,000) worth of tickets sold.

Ti Gong

The second season will be a blend of traditional Chinese acrobatics, Western theater and avant-garde technologies.

Extreme sports and improvisational comedy and dance are included in the new show.

It is a romantic tale of a boy who is looking for the girl he fell in love with at first sight in the city. On his journey, he discovers the charm of the city and his true self.

French director Alain Pacherie said the it was inspired by many places in Shanghai, including its buildings, parks and squares.