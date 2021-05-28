Feature / Entertainment

'Era' to return with new show for a new season

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:45 UTC+8, 2021-05-28       0
Following the first season's successful 15-year run, "Era 2 – Spirit on Shanghai" to make its debut with a completely new storyline and avant-garde technologies.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:45 UTC+8, 2021-05-28       0

The second season of multimedia spectacular "Era – Intersection of Time" will have a preview performance on June 19. It will officially debut on July 31 at Shanghai Circus World.

The show, "Era 2 – Spirit of Shanghai," will feature a completely new storyline and scenes. The first season had a 15-year run since its debut on September 27, 2005 and attracted more than 5 million viewers from home and abroad, with 600 million yuan (US$920,000) worth of tickets sold.

'Era' to return with new show for a new season
Ti Gong

"Era 2 – Spirit of Shanghai" will open at Shanghai Circus World on July 31.

The second season will be a blend of traditional Chinese acrobatics, Western theater and avant-garde technologies.

Extreme sports and improvisational comedy and dance are included in the new show.

It is a romantic tale of a boy who is looking for the girl he fell in love with at first sight in the city. On his journey, he discovers the charm of the city and his true self.

French director Alain Pacherie said the it was inspired by many places in Shanghai, including its buildings, parks and squares. 

'Era' to return with new show for a new season
Ti Gong

The show is a blend of traditional Chinese acrobatics, Western theater and avant-garde technologies.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     