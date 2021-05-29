Spreading the spirit of science and research on TV

The fifth season of "Touch Future," a weekly TV interview program about the latest in science and technology, went to air on the local News Channel and Knews on Saturday.

The program invites a total of 11 local scientists to talk about new achievements in varied fields and their own stories behind the research process.

Among the scientists are geologist Wang Pinxian, biologist Wang Hongyang, computer scientist Yao Qizhi and aerospace engineer Zhang Yuhua.

The scientists' workplaces and families will also be introduced in the program.

The program hopes to spread the spirit of science and research to the younger generation for their future studies and work.