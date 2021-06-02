Lego builds House of DOTs for kids

The "House of DOTs," an artistic exhibition presented by Lego Group, is on display at the Daning Plaza's 5th Kids Art Festival.

Designed by French artist Camille Walala, the complex has six rooms, featuring Walala's explosively colorful and unique visual designs that are expected to inspire children's imagination and creativity.

Visitors will get the feeling of entering a utopian dream when flitting about the rooms.

Shows and interactive activities will also be organized during the Kids Art Festival, which runs till the middle of September.

This year's festival will highlight charity and sports features. A pets charity market, street dance show and an urban orienteering family challenge are on the festival's activity list.

Ti Gong

Exhibition info

Dates: Through June 14, 10am-10pm

Venue: Life Hub@Daning Plaza

Address: 1868 Gonghexin Road