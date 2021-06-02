Feature / Entertainment

Lego builds House of DOTs for kids

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:05 UTC+8, 2021-06-02       0
The "House of DOTs," an artistic exhibition presented by Lego Group, is on display at the Daning Plaza's 5th Kids Art Festival.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:05 UTC+8, 2021-06-02       0

The "House of DOTs" is an artistic exhibition presented by Lego Group as part of the Daning Plaza's 5th Kids Art Festival.

Designed by French artist Camille Walala, the complex has six rooms, featuring Walala's explosively colorful and unique visual designs that are expected to inspire children's imagination and creativity.

Visitors will get the feeling of entering a utopian dream when flitting about the rooms.

Shows and interactive activities will also be organized during the Kids Art Festival, which runs till the middle of September.

This year's festival will highlight charity and sports features. A pets charity market, street dance show and an urban orienteering family challenge are on the festival's activity list.

Lego builds House of DOTs for kids
Ti Gong

The complex features French artist Camille Walala's explosively colorful and unique visual designs.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through June 14, 10am-10pm

Venue: Life Hub@Daning Plaza

Address: 1868 Gonghexin Road

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     