A dancer's nomadic search for brightness

Young dancer Hu Shenyuan is taking the improved version of his original contemporary creation "Nomadic" to the Shanghai Oriental Art Center from June 10 to 11.

The 31-year-old won himself a number of followers after becoming the champion of a variety show "Dance Smash" in 2019. He has been known for his flexible and soft movements which nevertheless demand enormous strength and emotion.

The Sichuan Province native started learning gymnastics at the age of 4.

His physical flexibility impressed his coach and he was advised to switch to dancing.

He was later recruited by the dance department of Minzu University and lived in Beijing for 10 years, during which "loneliness" hit him from time to time.

Ti Gong

Hu formed his feeling about life during that decade into "Nomadic," his first independent choreography which describes a journey of searching for brightness.

"Nomadic" premiered over two years ago but never met audiences since then.

Hu has made some major changes and enriched the theme and plot.

His initial plan for a national tour of "Nomadic" last year was interrupted by the pandemic.

"I keep getting new feelings and discoveries from this work," said Hu. "But I also want to maintain the immaturity in the work that I created in my 20s, so that audiences can get a glimpse of my growth path."

In July, Hu will make a return to the art center and play the role of Consort Yu in choreographer Yang Liping's "Under Siege: The Full Story of Farewell My Concubine."

"Farewell My Concubine" tells the story of Xiang Yu, the self-styled "Hegemon-King of Western Chu" who battled for the unification of China with Liu Bang, the eventual founder of the Han Dynasty (206 BC-AD 220). Xiang is surrounded by Liu's forces and on the verge of total defeat. Realizing the dire situation, Xiang's wife Consort Yu begs to die alongside her master, but Xiang strongly refuses this wish. Afterward, as he is distracted, Yu commits suicide with Xiang's sword.

"These are two totally different works," said Hu. "In 'Nomadic,' I'm communicating with myself. But in 'Under Siege,' I'm communicating with Consort Yu as I have to present her soul to the audiences through my movements."

Ti Gong

"Nomadic"

Dates: June 10-11, 7:15pm

Tickets: 180-580 yuan

"Under Siege: The Full Story of Farewell My Concubine"

Dates: July 15-17, 7:15pm

Tickets: 180-880 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center

Address: 425 Dingxiang Road, Pudong New Area