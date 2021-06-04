'China's Three Tenors' to perform in vocal series

"China's Three Tenors" will be among the performers in a Shanghai Oriental Art Center performance series of concerts and recitals by some of the country's best vocalists.

"China's Three Tenors" will be among the performers this year in a Shanghai Oriental Art Center performance series of concerts and recitals by some of the country's best vocalists and rising young singers.

The trio of tenors – Wei Song, Warren Mok and Dai Yuqiang – have been performing abroad for about 10 years, lauded for their unique style combining East and West.

Wei is artistic director of Shanghai Opera House, and Dai was the first and only Chinese student of opera great Luciano Pavarotti. Mok is artistic director of the Macau International Music Festival and founder and artistic director of Opera Hong Kong.

The trio will appear with the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra for a concert entitled "Centennial Glory" on September 9.

Ti Gong

According to Wei, the program will include some Western opera classics, as well as Chinese songs dedicated to this year's centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

"We want the performance to be not only pleasing to the ear, but also fun to watch," said 67-year-old Wei. "There will be a lot of interaction among the three of us, which reflects an unspoken understanding cultivated over time."

He added: "The three of us have made a lot of personal sacrifices to keep the trio alive for 10 years. Sometimes I feel that we have devoted more time to each other than to our families."

As part of this year's vocal series, mezzo-soprano Li Ying will present a July 30 recital entitled "Once Upon A Time in Paris," performing works of French composers Francis Poulenc and Claude Debussy as well as the chanson "La Vie en Rose," made famous by Edith Piaf.

Up-and-coming young singers who emerged from singing variety shows over the years will also perform in recitals at the Oriental Art Center.

On August 3, singer Zhao Yue will join the Fireworks Chamber Orchestra and pianist Du Yiqiu for a recital of theme songs from classic world movies, as well as Chinese art songs. Mezzo-soprano Cai Jingwen will join the performance.

Ti Gong

Young tenor Cai Chengyu and singer Wang Kai will be performing at recitals in November.

On August 1, veteran tenor Li Shuangjiang will join tenor Chi Liming, baritone Qu Bo and sopranos Han Zhiping, Han Yanwen and Cui Zhengrong for a patriotic-themed concert to celebrate China's Army Day.

Toward the end of the year, renowned soprano He Hui will perform with the Shanghai Opera House Orchestra in a concert. In her last appearance with the opera house in December 2019, she sang the title role in Puccini's "Turandot" in front of a domestic audience for the first time.