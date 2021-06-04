Feature / Entertainment

Celebrating best of local and global TV

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  00:00 UTC+8, 2021-06-05       0
The 27th Shanghai TV Festival runs from tomorrow to June 10 with a variety of events including awards, an exhibition, a TV forum and a market.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  00:00 UTC+8, 2021-06-05       0

The 27th Shanghai TV Festival runs from tomorrow to June 10 with a variety of events including awards, an exhibition, a TV forum and a market.

This year's TV fest will present an opening ceremony.

The "Opening Session: Chinese Television Industry Summit" will focus on the communication and exchange of experiences and approaches in the creation of major works on the "Centennial of the Communist Party of China."

The Internet Summit will study how online audio-visual platforms could create works on the Communist Party of China's history, and tell revolutionary stories through new ways of communication.

This year's Magnolia Awards received around 900 entries of TV productions from 40 countries and regions from all over the world.

Next week on Thursday night it will honor the best TV dramas, documentaries, animations and variety shows.

All of the nominated Chinese TV dramas are well-received realistic productions, such as "Like A Flowing River," "Minning Town" and "The Age of Awakening." They point the lens at the rapid social development of China, and the historic achievements of the Communist Party of China.

In the documentary category, a batch of excellent works have been nominated. Among them are China's "A record of 80 days in Jinyintan Hospital" – a documentary about the dedication and efforts of Chinese medical workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, German production "King Bansah and His Daughter," and Austrian series "Okavango – River of Dreams."  

Nominees for the Best Animation award include Japan's "Laid-back Camp Season 2," French production "Lupin's Tales," the UK's "The Epic Adventures of Morph" and Chinese work "The King Diaries."

A total of 15 variety shows will compete for the Best Variety Program award, including the "New Arrival of The Palace Museum Season 3," "Dance Smash Season 2" and "China in The Classics."

Outstanding TV productions from home and abroad will also be exhibited on local TV channels and public venues from tomorrow. Audiences will be presented with Italian TV series "Leonardo Season 1," which provides an insight into the emotional world of artist Leonardo da Vinci, German TV series "Louis Van Beethoven," and Chinese documentary series "Little Giants," which is about the growth of gifted children. 

TV fans can reserve tickets on the WeChat account of "Culture Cloud" for public screenings.

A total of 25 screenings of 14 acclaimed TV productions will be hosted in the city.

The crews of some works will also attend the screenings to interact with the audiences.

Celebrating best of local and global TV
Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     