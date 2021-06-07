Feature / Entertainment

New TV shows capture evolution of modern China

Huace Group released new television productions and shooting plans during the 27th Shanghai TV Festival, including several that commemorate the 100th anniversary of the CPC.
Huace Group released new television productions and shooting plans during the 27th Shanghai TV Festival, which opened on Sunday.

Huace has created several mainstream TV series to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Most of the shows are based on real-life stories, and focus on the country's tremendous changes and development.

"New Generation," a highly anticipated drama set in 1990s China, centers on four young men who bravely pursue their dreams under the wave of reform and opening-up.

"The Light of Life" is about a group of city dwellers who grow into an elite rescue team after rigorous training and practice in disasters like earthquakes, hurricanes and fires.

New shooting styles and elements will be merged into these works to attract a larger number of young people.

To date, Huace has introduced more than 5,000 hours of Chinese TV and film productions to 26 countries and regions in Europe, Asia and Africa. Many productions feature the brilliance and charm of Chinese culture.

To cultivate young talent, it has set up a school to train technicians for the domestic TV and film industries.

At the Chinese Television Industry Summit, the opening forum of the TV festival, Huace President Zhao Yifang urged better use of traditional Chinese elements to tell Chinese stories, as many productions are set in ancient China.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
