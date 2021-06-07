Life can really be a lottery

Original musical "Lottery," a suspense story about seven high-school students trapped on an isolated island, has opened at the Great Theater of China and will run through June 13.

Seven students are enjoying a carefree life before an outing changes their destiny. They are trapped on an isolated island which is about to be flooded.

There is a boat which can carry only four, so the students devise a draw to decide their survival.

"Lottery" emerged from the SAIC Shanghai Culture Square's program of nurturing original new musicals. It was among the judging panel's top three picks in 2019 – the first year of the nurturing project. After over two years of producing and polishing, the musical premiered on June 5.

Ti Gong

The creators aimed to arouse audiences' thinking about destiny, as well as the confrontation between humanity and reality, individual and community.

The seven roles are played by 14 young actors and actresses, who spent time on a nameless island in Shexian, Anhui Province, during rehearsal to better understand their characters.

Ti Gong

Performance info

Dates: June 8-11, 7:30pm; June 12-13, 2:30pm and 7:30pm

Tickets: 100-380 yuan

Venue: Great Theater of China

Address: 704 Niuzhuang Rd