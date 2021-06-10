Peter Rabbit is back, as a big city runaway

"Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" is about Peter's new adventure in a big city as he becomes bored of his life in the garden, where everyone regards him as a mischievous bunny.

Comedy adventure animation "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" will hit cinemas across China tomorrow, three weeks before its release in North America.

A sequel to the 2018 production, the hilarious animated film is about Peter's new adventure in a big city as he becomes bored of his life in the garden, where everyone regards him as a mischievous bunny. However, the big city is not as good as he expects.

It is also a heart-warming film about self-exploration and growth.

When Peter's family risks everything to look for him, he comes to realize what kind of bunny he really wants to be and the importance of family and love.

Audiences will burst out into laughter as Peter proves his abilities in a series of new challenges, including parachuting, underwater rescue, car racing and speed skating on the snow mountain.

American director Will Gluck retains the comedy elements of the first installment in the sequel, while the visuals will be more impressive with a lot of new scenes and characters.

Chinese actor and crosstalk performer Guo Qilin will lend voice to Peter Rabbit in the film's Chinese dubbing.

Ti Gong

Where to watch



Grand Theater Cinema, Cathay Cinema, UA Cinema, Premiere Cinemas, UME International Cineplex, SFC New World Cinema City, Peace Cinema, Shanghai Film Art Center, Wanda Cinemas

