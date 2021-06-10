Feature / Entertainment

Peter Rabbit is back, as a big city runaway

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  12:31 UTC+8, 2021-06-10       0
"Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" is about Peter's new adventure in a big city as he becomes bored of his life in the garden, where everyone regards him as a mischievous bunny.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  12:31 UTC+8, 2021-06-10       0

Comedy adventure animation "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" will hit cinemas across China tomorrow, three weeks before its release in North America.

A sequel to the 2018 production, the hilarious animated film is about Peter's new adventure in a big city as he becomes bored of his life in the garden, where everyone regards him as a mischievous bunny. However, the big city is not as good as he expects. 

It is also a heart-warming film about self-exploration and growth. 

When Peter's family risks everything to look for him, he comes to realize what kind of bunny he really wants to be and the importance of family and love.

Audiences will burst out into laughter as Peter proves his abilities in a series of new challenges, including parachuting, underwater rescue, car racing and speed skating on the snow mountain.

American director Will Gluck retains the comedy elements of the first installment in the sequel, while the visuals will be more impressive with a lot of new scenes and characters.  

Chinese actor and crosstalk performer Guo Qilin will lend voice to Peter Rabbit in the film's Chinese dubbing.

Peter Rabbit is back, as a big city runaway
Ti Gong

"Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway"

Where to watch

Grand Theater Cinema, Cathay Cinema, UA Cinema, Premiere Cinemas, UME International Cineplex, SFC New World Cinema City, Peace Cinema, Shanghai Film Art Center, Wanda Cinemas

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     