Feature / Entertainment

Bona Film Group raises curtain on new productions

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  23:08 UTC+8, 2021-06-12       0
Bona Film Group has released the latest progress in its "China's Victory Trilogy" – "Chinese Doctors," "The Battle at Lake Changjin" and "The Unknown."
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  23:08 UTC+8, 2021-06-12       0
Bona Film Group raises curtain on new productions
Hu Jun / SHINE

Bona Film Group briefed the media on the progress in its "China's Victory Trilogy."

Bona Film Group released the latest production progress and details of its "China's Victory Trilogy" – "Chinese Doctors," "The Battle at Lake Changjin" and "The Unknown" – on Saturday during the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival.

Starring Zhang Hanyu and Yuan Quan, "Chinese Doctors" directed by Andrew Lau depicts how China's medical workers fought against the COVID-19 pandemic. It is mainly set in the hospitals of Wuhan, the then epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Zhang's role in the movie is based on the stories of Zhang Dingyu, head of Wuhan's Jinyintan Hospital and a recipient of the honorary title "People's Hero."

"I was already touched by the doctor's stories before the shooting started," said actor Zhang.

"The Battle at Lake Changjin" has recently completed shooting. The film portrays how the Chinese People's Volunteer Army, in extreme weather conditions, won the battle at Lake Changjin, which is regarded as one of the fiercest battles of the Korean War and a turning point.

It took the crew five years to revise the script and two years to prepare for shooting. About 70,000 extras were used in the war scenes.

A joint directing effort of celebrated Chinese filmmakers Chen Kaige, Hark Tsui and Dante Lam, it stars famous actors Wu Jing, Duan Yihong and Zhu Yawen.

Chen said that it is an honor to put this important historical event onto the big screen. In his eyes, shooting of the epic movie is also a remarkable moment for the Chinese cinema.

Tsui noted that they try to depict the faith of the soldiers and the cruelty of war.

Lam said that they shot the movie in extreme cold, which reminds him of the difficult circumstances confronting Chinese soldiers in the winter of 1950.

Set in Shanghai from 1937 to 1945, spy film "The Unknown" revolves around a group of underground Party members who risk their lives to protect the country and people.

Director Cheng Er said that the efforts and sacrifice of these unsung heroes will be portrayed. Most of the movie scenes will be shot in Shanghai.

Yu Dong, chairman of Bona, said that the trilogy is about Chinese people's courage and unyielding spirit in the face of challenges of different times. 

"We will continue to produce high-quality movies which are centered on our people and era," Yu said.

Bona Film Group raises curtain on new productions
Hu Jun / SHINE

The crew of "Chinese Doctors"

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     