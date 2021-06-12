Bona Film Group raises curtain on new productions

Bona Film Group has released the latest progress in its "China's Victory Trilogy" – "Chinese Doctors," "The Battle at Lake Changjin" and "The Unknown."

Bona Film Group released the latest production progress and details of its "China's Victory Trilogy" – "Chinese Doctors," "The Battle at Lake Changjin" and "The Unknown" – on Saturday during the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival.

Starring Zhang Hanyu and Yuan Quan, "Chinese Doctors" directed by Andrew Lau depicts how China's medical workers fought against the COVID-19 pandemic. It is mainly set in the hospitals of Wuhan, the then epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Zhang's role in the movie is based on the stories of Zhang Dingyu, head of Wuhan's Jinyintan Hospital and a recipient of the honorary title "People's Hero."

"I was already touched by the doctor's stories before the shooting started," said actor Zhang.

"The Battle at Lake Changjin" has recently completed shooting. The film portrays how the Chinese People's Volunteer Army, in extreme weather conditions, won the battle at Lake Changjin, which is regarded as one of the fiercest battles of the Korean War and a turning point.

It took the crew five years to revise the script and two years to prepare for shooting. About 70,000 extras were used in the war scenes.

A joint directing effort of celebrated Chinese filmmakers Chen Kaige, Hark Tsui and Dante Lam, it stars famous actors Wu Jing, Duan Yihong and Zhu Yawen.

Chen said that it is an honor to put this important historical event onto the big screen. In his eyes, shooting of the epic movie is also a remarkable moment for the Chinese cinema.

Tsui noted that they try to depict the faith of the soldiers and the cruelty of war.

Lam said that they shot the movie in extreme cold, which reminds him of the difficult circumstances confronting Chinese soldiers in the winter of 1950.

Set in Shanghai from 1937 to 1945, spy film "The Unknown" revolves around a group of underground Party members who risk their lives to protect the country and people.

Director Cheng Er said that the efforts and sacrifice of these unsung heroes will be portrayed. Most of the movie scenes will be shot in Shanghai.

Yu Dong, chairman of Bona, said that the trilogy is about Chinese people's courage and unyielding spirit in the face of challenges of different times.

"We will continue to produce high-quality movies which are centered on our people and era," Yu said.