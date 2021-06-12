Feature / Entertainment

'Days and Nights in Wuhan' shown in barrier-free version

  23:11 UTC+8, 2021-06-12
Acclaimed documentary "Days and Nights in Wuhan" was shown in a barrier-free version for the visually impaired on Saturday at the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival.
Acclaimed documentary "Days and Nights in Wuhan" was shown in a barrier-free version for the visually impaired on Saturday at the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The narration channel, as well as the earphones and special facilities at the cinemas, helped people with visual difficulties.

Director Cao Jinling is the narrator of the version.

"I hope that my voice and narration can take people to the front line of Wuhan's battle against COVID-19," Cao said. "The narrative words written by Han Ying are touching and inspiring."

The 95-minute film is based on over 1,000 hours of material shot by 30 cinematographers. Ordinary Chinese people's lives and emotions during the epidemic are recorded. 

Audiences are impressed by the courage, solidarity and dedication of many unsung heroes after the outbreak of pandemic.

"We want to convey the warmth and power of the movie to a wider audience through the barrier-free version," said Li Wei, producer of the movie.

Ahead of the screening, a video about the barrier-free movie-viewing program was released.

The program was launched on January 6, 2020 by the Shanghai Film Distribution and Exhibition Association and the Shanghai Charity Foundation.

So far a total of 59 cinemas in the Yangtze River Delta region have participated in the program. 

A few popular films including "Lost in Russia" and "Vanguard" have been produced and screened with special editions.

Veteran filmmakers and technical professionals such as directors Zheng Dasheng and Stanley Tong have been engaged in the program to bring more people with visually disabilities to theaters.

