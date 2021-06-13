'Bipolar' screened at Shanghai film festival

A special screening of the road trip film "Bipolar" was held at the Shanghai Film Art Center on Saturday as part of the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The film, based on the myth of Orpheus, is the feature directorial debut of Li Mengqiao. It is also the first time Leah Dou, daughter of pop superstar Faye Wong, has played a leading role in a film.

The quirky but fun story centers around a young woman's journey of self-discovery and growth. She drives alone and travels long distances around China to get the answer to what she really wants.

On the road, she encounters a lobster which she considers sacred because of its seven colors, meets all types of interesting people, and experiences different situations in learning how to face up to life.

Dou, 24, said the film is also about communication, mutual understanding and self-acceptance when people face new problems in life. She also created original musical scores to highlight her character's rich emotional world.

"Bipolar" was nominated for the main competition in the 50th International Film Festival Rotterdam, and was invited for screen at New York's New Directors/New Films event earlier this year.

"Bipolar" will hit cinemas across China on Friday.