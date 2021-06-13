Piano concerto adaptation of symphony chorus to premiere

The classical patriotic-themed symphony chorus "Long March Song Cycle" has been adapted into a piano concerto and will premiere at Shanghai Oriental Art Center on Monday.

The classical patriotic-themed symphony chorus "Long March Song Cycle" has been adapted into a piano concerto and will premiere at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center on Monday – the Dragon Boat Festival.

The new piano concerto "The Eternal Long March" was created by young composer Xie Menghao with the assistance of young pianist Gong Huilin. Both Xie and Gong are pursuing their master's degrees at the Cologne University of Music.

Due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Xie stayed in Germany and spent six months on the adaptation of the work. During that time, Xie sent music scores to Gong, who would give suggestions on revisions.

Ma Yue / SHINE

"Long March Song Cycle" was created in the 1960s, combining folk tunes and Red Army songs. The new concerto consists of four movements. In Xie's adaptation, traditional Chinese musical instruments are replaced by orchestral instruments. The percussion parts have been kept.

Xie said he has decided to give up the copyright of the new concerto and make it accessible to all performers that are interested, to celebrate this year's centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

The premiere of "The Eternal Long March" will be performed by Gong, followed by the "Long March Song Cycle" presented by the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra chorus.

Conductor Zhang Liang will then lead Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra to perform "Ode to Red Flag" as the finale.