Feature / Entertainment

Piano concerto adaptation of symphony chorus to premiere

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  00:00 UTC+8, 2021-06-13       0
The classical patriotic-themed symphony chorus "Long March Song Cycle" has been adapted into a piano concerto and will premiere at Shanghai Oriental Art Center on Monday.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  00:00 UTC+8, 2021-06-13       0
SSI ļʱ

The classical patriotic-themed symphony chorus "Long March Song Cycle" has been adapted into a piano concerto and will premiere at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center on Monday – the Dragon Boat Festival.

The new piano concerto "The Eternal Long March" was created by young composer Xie Menghao with the assistance of young pianist Gong Huilin. Both Xie and Gong are pursuing their master's degrees at the Cologne University of Music.

Due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Xie stayed in Germany and spent six months on the adaptation of the work. During that time, Xie sent music scores to Gong, who would give suggestions on revisions.

Piano concerto adaptation of symphony chorus to premiere
Ma Yue / SHINE

Gong Huilin demonstrates part of "The Eternal Long March" during the media call.

"Long March Song Cycle" was created in the 1960s, combining folk tunes and Red Army songs. The new concerto consists of four movements. In Xie's adaptation, traditional Chinese musical instruments are replaced by orchestral instruments. The percussion parts have been kept.

Xie said he has decided to give up the copyright of the new concerto and make it accessible to all performers that are interested, to celebrate this year's centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

The premiere of "The Eternal Long March" will be performed by Gong, followed by the "Long March Song Cycle" presented by the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra chorus. 

Conductor Zhang Liang will then lead Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra to perform "Ode to Red Flag" as the finale.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     