New Yueju Opera film expected to resonate with young people

Yueju Opera takes center stage in the new film "The Chanting Willows," which premiered at the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The film, nominated for the festival's Golden Goblet Awards, is based on one of the stories in the novel "The Love of West Lake."

It's a love story between two actresses from a Yueju Opera troupe and a painter. The actresses, Chuitiao and Yinxin, have grown up together in the troupe and been close friends since childhood.

"The Chanting Willows" features more than 10 excerpts from Yueju Opera plays. Among them is the famous tale "Butterfly Lovers," which serves as a projection over the fate of Chuitiao and Yinxin.

The lyrics of the Yueju Opera songs, like "Butterfly Lovers," are one of the methods director Dai Wei used to enrich the connections between the film's characters.



"The lyrics sometimes contain more information and emotion," Dai said. "Despite being based on an old story, the film is expected to touch today's young people, as the characters have charms that can shine at different times."

Wang Yang, who was born in east China's Zhejiang Province where Yueju Opera originated, plays Chuitiao, a character that deeply touches her. She's impressed by the passion Chuitiao devotes to the art of Yueju Opera.

Kan Xin, who plays Yinxin, is also impressed by her character.

"It's my first time to play a main role in a film," Kan said. "I witness the growth and change of Yinxin. She is so brave and decisive, which has inspired me a lot."