Feature / Entertainment

New Yueju Opera film expected to resonate with young people

Dai Mengyi
  17:54 UTC+8, 2021-06-14       0
Yueju Opera takes center stage in the new film "The Chanting Willows," which premiered at the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival.
Dai Mengyi
  17:54 UTC+8, 2021-06-14       0

Yueju Opera takes center stage in the new film "The Chanting Willows," which premiered at the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The film, nominated for the festival's Golden Goblet Awards, is based on one of the stories in the novel "The Love of West Lake."

It's a love story between two actresses from a Yueju Opera troupe and a painter. The actresses, Chuitiao and Yinxin, have grown up together in the troupe and been close friends since childhood.

"The Chanting Willows" features more than 10 excerpts from Yueju Opera plays. Among them is the famous tale "Butterfly Lovers," which serves as a projection over the fate of Chuitiao and Yinxin.

The lyrics of the Yueju Opera songs, like "Butterfly Lovers," are one of the methods director Dai Wei used to enrich the connections between the film's characters.

"The lyrics sometimes contain more information and emotion," Dai said. "Despite being based on an old story, the film is expected to touch today's young people, as the characters have charms that can shine at different times."

Wang Yang, who was born in east China's Zhejiang Province where Yueju Opera originated, plays Chuitiao, a character that deeply touches her. She's impressed by the passion Chuitiao devotes to the art of Yueju Opera.

Kan Xin, who plays Yinxin, is also impressed by her character.

"It's my first time to play a main role in a film," Kan said. "I witness the growth and change of Yinxin. She is so brave and decisive, which has inspired me a lot."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     