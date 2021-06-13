Development of mainstream Chinese cinema in focus

Mainstream Chinese movies are flourishing and exploring novel ways of storytelling and artistic expression, filmmakers and experts told a forum.

Mainstream Chinese movies are flourishing and exploring novel ways of storytelling and artistic expression, filmmakers and experts told a forum at the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival.

In recent years, a batch of high-quality mainstream movies have emerged and become box-office sensations.



The success of such films as "Wolf Warrior," "Operation Red Sea" and "Operation Mekong" have also changed many people's stereotypes about mainstream films, a genre once thought to be tedious and doctrinaire.

According to filmmaker Yin Li, vice chairman of China Film Association, mainstream movies in China now have a large and loyal fan base.

"Filmmakers in China have made many new attempts to explore the genre's commercial potentials and emotional resonance with today's audience," Yin said at the forum, titled "Marketing Strategy of Mainstream Cinema."

Avant-garde technologies are also incorporated into movies of this genre, especially those depicting war and disasters.



Li Jun, director of "Infinite Depth," said that the technological progress of filmmaking gives them much more freedom in portraying big subjects and spectacular scenes.

Meanwhile, many mainstream Chinese movies of today focus on ordinary people's courage and emotions when they are in extreme and difficult situations.

Zheng Dasheng, co-director of "1921" – the opening movie of this year's film festival – said that human stories and the inside emotional world of the characters are important for the genre.

Yin recalls his filmmaking experience of "Zhang Side," a film about an ordinary Chinese soldier.

Chairman Mao put forward the expression "serving the people" during a speech in memory of Zhang.

Yin added that the mainstream cinema should record the unknown power and spirit of ordinary people, as well as their connections with the era.