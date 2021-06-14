Film festival celebrates movies from Xinjiang

The ongoing 24th Shanghai International Film Festival is showcasing the distinctive charms of movies from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The ongoing 24th Shanghai International Film Festival is showcasing the distinctive charms of movies from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.



A press conference on Monday gathered filmmakers and actors from Xinjiang to talk about creation concepts and their new productions.

According to Gao Huanggang, head of the Tianshan Film Studio, many films, documentaries and TV dramas have been produced about the era and real lives of local people in Xinjiang over the past few decades.

"Many of our productions have plots and character archetypes that resonate well with audiences," said Gao.

Gao added that filmmakers have been dedicated to shooting inspiring, touching, realistic films, especially in recent years.

Film crews spend a lot of time interviewing the archetypes who are just ordinary people.

"Extraordinary stories about ordinary people are very likely to touch an audience," Gao said. "Their personal experiences can reflect changes in society."

Veteran filmmaker Xierzhati Yahefu, known for films such as "Genuine Love" and "The Composer," said authenticity is the lifeblood of art.

He is currently working on a film about a real event that took place on April 30, when many people joined hands to send a 7-year-old Uygur village boy to a large hospital in the capital city of Urumqi after his arm was accidentally cut off by a tractor.

The last flight to Urumqi that day was called back from the runway to pick up the boy, who made it to the hospital just in time for his arm to be surgically reattached.



"I am so honored and proud to be at the helm of this movie, in which all of the characters are played by people who together saved the boy's life," said Yahefu.

Filmmakers from Xinjiang said they will continue to give sincere, artistic interpretations of real-life stories and the spirit of ordinary Chinese people.