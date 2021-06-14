Feature / Entertainment

Oscar-winning director encourages young filmmakers at film festival

Dai Mengyi
  18:13 UTC+8, 2021-06-14       0
Danis Tanovic encouraged young filmmakers to devote themselves to telling heartfelt and sincere stories, recalling his experiences during his directorial debut "No Man's Land."
Dai Mengyi
  18:13 UTC+8, 2021-06-14       0

Danis Tanovic encouraged young filmmakers to devote themselves to telling heartfelt and sincere stories, during a master class the Oscar-winning director attended via livestreaming at the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival.

Tanovic recalled his experiences during his directorial debut "No Man's Land," a masterpiece that won the Bosnian director the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 2002.

"No Man's Land" is a war film set in the midst of the Bosnian War in the early 1990s when Tanovic was a war correspondent, witnessing the cruelty and absurdity of the war.

"It's the experience as a journalist that inspired me to finally write the drama," he said. "It took me only seven days to complete the script, following an entire year of brainstorming about all the details of the story."

"It took about 27 days to shoot the film after the storyboard preparation and scriptwriting were completed," he added.

Tanovic, 52, believes filmmaking is learned by practicing, and is calling for young filmmakers to "dare to try" and "tell heartfelt stories."

"The only suggestion I would offer young filmmakers is to follow your heart and put that into practice," he said. "The story is the core of a film, and telling a good story is the filmmaker's duty. However, I wouldn't limit the choices of young people by rudely concluding which type of genre is better than others."

Tanovic noted that a real masterpiece is art that is capable of changing real-life issues, but "I wouldn't say filming historic drama is the only way to achieve that."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Oscar
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     