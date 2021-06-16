Legendary monk set to hit the silver screen

Home-grown animated film "Master Ji Gong" is slated for national release on July 16. It is centered on ancient Chinese monk Ji Gong's life before he becomes a Buddhist master.

Directed by Liu Zhijiang, the film is centered on legendary ancient Chinese monk Ji Gong's life before he becomes a Buddhist master.

The story of Ji Gong has impressed generations of Chinese people, as he is usually depicted with supernatural powers to help poor people and stand up to any injustice.

Liu was the producer of the acclaimed Chinese animated film "Monkey King: Hero Is Back." Shi Chaoqun, visual director of "Ne Zha," is also involved in the movie's visual effects design.