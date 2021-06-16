Feature / Entertainment

Legendary monk set to hit the silver screen

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:13 UTC+8, 2021-06-16       0
Home-grown animated film "Master Ji Gong" is slated for national release on July 16. It is centered on ancient Chinese monk Ji Gong's life before he becomes a Buddhist master.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:13 UTC+8, 2021-06-16       0

Home-grown animated film "Master Ji Gong" is slated for national release on July 16.

Directed by Liu Zhijiang, the film is centered on legendary ancient Chinese monk Ji Gong's life before he becomes a Buddhist master.

The story of Ji Gong has impressed generations of Chinese people, as he is usually depicted with supernatural powers to help poor people and stand up to any injustice. 

Liu was the producer of the acclaimed Chinese animated film "Monkey King: Hero Is Back." Shi Chaoqun, visual director of "Ne Zha," is also involved in the movie's visual effects design.

Legendary monk set to hit the silver screen

"Master Ji Gong" is centered on legendary ancient Chinese monk Ji Gong's life before he becomes a Buddhist master.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     