Five fun facts about Shanghai Disney Resort

The smiles and happiness can never be expressed in numbers but there are a number of milestones that the resort has managed to record over the past five years.

SSI ļʱ



Since its grand opening in 2016, Shanghai Disney Resort has delivered more happiness and excitement than can ever be measured. While it is impossible to count all the smiles it has created over the past five years, there are a number of milestones the resort has managed to record.

5.77 million

A total of 5.77 million plush toys have been sold so far – the equivalent of one in every four Shanghai residents owning at least one toy.

5 million

Mickey and Minnie's classic ice creams are among the most popular food items in the park, with around 5 million sold since it opened.

21.10 million

About 21.10 million portions of rice have been served to guests – the equivalent weight of 15 Boeing 777s. And 4.4 million burgers have been served so far. If stacked on top of each other, they would be the height of 688 Shanghai Towers.

5,766

A total of 5,766 pumpkins have been used as part of the Halloween celebrations at the resort over the past five years.

7,700

It has "snowed" 518 times in the park during the Christmas season since 2018.