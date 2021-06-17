Feature / Entertainment

Beauty brand helps fund domestic documentary films

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:56 UTC+8, 2021-06-17       0
Three highly anticipated Chinese documentary films, "Leap of Faith," "A Grassland Affair" and "Look Love 2," received 1 million yuan in funding from beauty chain brand Chlitina.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:56 UTC+8, 2021-06-17       0

Three highly anticipated Chinese documentary films focusing on the growth, dreams and lives of ordinary people released their latest production progress at the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The three projects – "Leap of Faith," "A Grassland Affair" and "Look Love 2" – are a collaboration between the film festival and beauty chain brand Chlitina.

Their pitches distinguished themselves out of more than 100 candidates in 2019 for the concerns of life, children and growth, and received a total of 1 million yuan (US$150,000) in funding from Chlitina.

Zhao Chengyou, chief executive officer of the Chlitina Group, said the company attaches a great deal of importance to nurturing outstanding home-grown documentaries that can inspire people with the power of authenticity and positive energy.

In 2016, Chlitina financially supported the shooting of the documentary film "Ganglha Metok," which premiered in 2017 at the 20th Shanghai International Film Festival, and has been shown in nine countries and regions across the world with different language versions.

The three new documentaries have a chance to be screened at next year's festival and other platforms to make Chinese stories known to the world.

"Leap of Faith," a story about youth, sports, love and trust helmed by Yang Lina, is in post-production.

"A Grassland Affair," directed by Gu Tao, provides insights into life changes of an ordinary nomadic family in the new era. Shooting for the film will be completed this winter.

Director Ye Yun points her lens at the 10-year growth of a group of Chinese children, from both remote villages and big cities, in "Look Love 2." The film will soon complete shooting. 

Beauty brand helps fund domestic documentary films
Ti Gong

Gu Tao (right), director of "A Grassland Affair;" Yang Lina (3rd right), director of "Leap of Faith;" Ye Yun (2nd left), director of "Look Love 2;" and Zhao Chengyou (3rd left), CEO of the Chlitina Group

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     