Beauty brand helps fund domestic documentary films

Three highly anticipated Chinese documentary films, "Leap of Faith," "A Grassland Affair" and "Look Love 2," received 1 million yuan in funding from beauty chain brand Chlitina.

Three highly anticipated Chinese documentary films focusing on the growth, dreams and lives of ordinary people released their latest production progress at the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The three projects – "Leap of Faith," "A Grassland Affair" and "Look Love 2" – are a collaboration between the film festival and beauty chain brand Chlitina.

Their pitches distinguished themselves out of more than 100 candidates in 2019 for the concerns of life, children and growth, and received a total of 1 million yuan (US$150,000) in funding from Chlitina.

Zhao Chengyou, chief executive officer of the Chlitina Group, said the company attaches a great deal of importance to nurturing outstanding home-grown documentaries that can inspire people with the power of authenticity and positive energy.

In 2016, Chlitina financially supported the shooting of the documentary film "Ganglha Metok," which premiered in 2017 at the 20th Shanghai International Film Festival, and has been shown in nine countries and regions across the world with different language versions.

The three new documentaries have a chance to be screened at next year's festival and other platforms to make Chinese stories known to the world.

"Leap of Faith," a story about youth, sports, love and trust helmed by Yang Lina, is in post-production.



"A Grassland Affair," directed by Gu Tao, provides insights into life changes of an ordinary nomadic family in the new era. Shooting for the film will be completed this winter.

Director Ye Yun points her lens at the 10-year growth of a group of Chinese children, from both remote villages and big cities, in "Look Love 2." The film will soon complete shooting.