﻿
Feature / Entertainment

All-star cast headlines 'Road to Victory'

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:58 UTC+8, 2021-06-22       0
The Shanghai Oriental Art Center's self-produced play "Road to Victory" will be staged from June 30 to honor the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:58 UTC+8, 2021-06-22       0

The Shanghai Oriental Art Center's self-produced play "Road to Victory" will be staged from June 30 to July 7 to honor the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

The play is based on the award-winning novel "The Road We Have Taken" by Chinese writer Jiang Qitao, which was adapted into a popular television series in 2009.

The story focuses on three children from a big family in Hunan Province, and their search for a political path through the turbulent years between 1925 and 1949.

All-star cast headlines 'Road to Victory'
Ti Gong

The Shanghai Oriental Art Center's self-produced play "Road to Victory" will be staged from June 30 to July 7.

The cast is led by veteran actor Zhang Zhijian, who plays the role of Dong Jianchang growing from a vendor to a senior Kuomintang leader. Zhang played the same role in the TV series 12 years ago, which was praised by audiences.

"Dong is my favorite role in my entire acting career. I was reluctant to let someone else perform it in the play, and decided to do it myself when I received the invitation from the 'Road to Victory' crew," he said.

Actors Huang Pinyuan and Shi Wenzhong will also perform their original roles from the TV series on stage. The play features actors Zhang Tong and Zeng Li as well.

After its Shanghai premiere, "Road to Victory" will begin a national tour and visit some 30 cities around the country.

All-star cast headlines 'Road to Victory'
Ti Gong

From left: Zhang Tong, Zhang Zhijian and Zeng Li

Performance info

Dates: June 30-July 7, 7:15pm

Tickets: 280-1280 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center

Address: 425 Dingxiang Road, Pudong New Area

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     