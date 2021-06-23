Traditional Chinese theater coming to television

Traditional Chinese opera performances will air on City TV next week from June 28 to July 4, including Yueju, Huju and Peking Opera.

Shows will include Yueju Opera, Pingtan (storytelling to music in Suzhou dialect), Shanghai farce, Huju Opera and Peking Opera.

Award-winning performing artists such as Mao Shanyu, Fu Xiru and Gao Bowen will present excerpts from classic plays.

Wang Xinyi, general manager of City TV, said the network feels a strong responsibility to preserve and spread the brilliant traditional culture of China.