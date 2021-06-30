﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Play explores whether love exists between robots

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:41 UTC+8, 2021-06-30       0
The Chinese version of the award-winning South Korean musical "Maybe Happy Ending" is staging its premiere round of performances at Theater Above before a national tour.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:41 UTC+8, 2021-06-30       0

The Chinese version of the award-winning South Korean musical "Maybe Happy Ending" is staging its premiere round of performances at Theater Above through Sunday before hitting the road for a national tour.

The musical has been described by viewers as a "healing pink fairy tale." Set in the late 21st century, the story follows two obsolete helper-robots who discover one another and start a dream-chasing journey together, during which they experience human emotions connected to love and separation.

The story has an ending that's open to interpretation, designed to stimulate viewers' thinking about intimate relationships and life experiences – if everything will eventually come to an end, would you still have the courage to start?

Play explores whether love exists between robots
Zheng Tianran

"Maybe Happy Ending" runs through Sunday at Theater Above.

"Maybe Happy Ending" is the fourth self-produced musical by SAIC Shanghai Culture Square. The production's music was written by American composer Will Aronson, with lyrics from South Korean writer Hue Park. 

Despite the travel inconvenience caused by the pandemic, South Korean director Kim Dong-yeon came to Shanghai to join the production of the musical's Chinese version.

"The discussions I had and research I did with the Chinese crew helped me a lot," Kim said. "Everyone has contributed a lot of thoughts and emotions. The three different Chinese casts have their own unique charms, and I believe Chinese audiences will like this production."

The soundtrack features elements of jazz as well as classical performed by a live chamber orchestra.

Following the premiere in Shanghai, the musical moves on to Chengdu, Xiamen, Nanjing and Hangzhou in August, Wuxi in September and Tianjin in November.

Performance info

Dates: July 1-2, 7:30pm; July 3-4, 2pm, 7:30pm
Tickets: 180-480 yuan
Venue: Theater Above
Address: 5/F, 1111 Zhaojiabang Rd

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     