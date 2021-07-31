Feature / Entertainment

Spectacular new era for Shanghai Circus World

The second season of the multimedia spectacular "Era" premiered at Shanghai Circus World on Saturday.
Ti Gong

"Era – Spirit of Shanghai" features spectacular acrobatics.

The new season, titled "Era – Spirit of Shanghai," also started its daily run as a new resident show at the venue.

The show, a collaboration between a French choreography team and Chinese artists, features a completely new storyline, scenes and exhibitions of acrobatics, dance, theater and extreme sports.  

Set in Shanghai, the show follows a young couple's tour around the city. On their journey, the culture, charm and traditions of the city are displayed.

Acrobatics, an age-old art form in China, turns on a new look with more fashionable elements and technologies of lighting, sound and multimedia projection.

The first season of "Era" had a 15-year run since its debut on September 27, 2005, and attracted more than 5 million viewers from home and abroad, with 650 million yuan (US$101 million) worth of tickets sold.

Ti Gong

The new show has a unique storyline, scenes and exhibitions of acrobatics, dance, theater and extreme sports.

