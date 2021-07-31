Spectacular new era for Shanghai Circus World

The second season of the multimedia spectacular "Era" premiered at Shanghai Circus World on Saturday.

SSI ļʱ



Ti Gong

The second season of the multimedia spectacular "Era" premiered at Shanghai Circus World on Saturday.

The new season, titled "Era – Spirit of Shanghai," also started its daily run as a new resident show at the venue.

The show, a collaboration between a French choreography team and Chinese artists, features a completely new storyline, scenes and exhibitions of acrobatics, dance, theater and extreme sports.

Set in Shanghai, the show follows a young couple's tour around the city. On their journey, the culture, charm and traditions of the city are displayed.

Acrobatics, an age-old art form in China, turns on a new look with more fashionable elements and technologies of lighting, sound and multimedia projection.

The first season of "Era" had a 15-year run since its debut on September 27, 2005, and attracted more than 5 million viewers from home and abroad, with 650 million yuan (US$101 million) worth of tickets sold.