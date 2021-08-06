Feature / Entertainment

iQiyi and Clover Films join hands in 4-movie project

Shooting recently began in Singapore for "Reunion Dinner," a collaboration between iQiyi and Singapore's Clover Films.
Shooting recently began in Singapore for "Reunion Dinner," a collaboration between iQiyi and Singapore's Clover Films. The film is the first of four Chinese-language film projects the two companies will co-produce over the next two years. 

The heart-warming comedy is helmed by Singaporean director Ong Kuo-sin, whose credits include the film "Mr Unbelievable" and documentary "Life Story." It is slated for release in both Singapore and the Chinese mainland during next year's Spring Festival. 

"Reunion Dinner" centers on two families' amusing reunion dinner to discuss their children's wedding plans. 

Ti Gong

According to Ong, Chinese descendents make up more than 70 percent of Singapore's population, and reunion dinners are an important tradition for them.

Following the "Reunion Dinner," the second film to go into production will be a horror-thriller by Singaporean filmmaker Kelvin Tong, who's best known for "The Maid" and "The Faith of Anna Waters." 

Young director Melvin Mak and actor-turned-director Tay Ping-hui will helm the other two projects – a romantic drama and medical thriller. 

Guo Youquan, an iQiyi official, said this is the first time the company has had an in-depth partner in the southeast Asian film market, and the four movies will boost mutual exchanges between the two countries' film industries and cultures.

Although all four will be directed by Singaporean filmmakers, iQiyi will provide support for scripts, marketing and distribution.

Clover Films' managing director Lim Teck said he has confidence in Singaporean film talent, and the collaboration with iQiyi will give them more exposure to a larger audience.  

In recent years, iQiyi has teamed up with many talented filmmakers to create and develop new content for the flourishing Chinese entertainment industry.

A few movies such as "Double World," "Spring Tide" and "Dwelling In the Fuchun Mountains" have been widely acclaimed on iQiyi in the PVOD mode, a new and effective online film distribution channel to supplement traditional theatrical releases. 

Films in the pipeline include the drama "In Our Prime," martial arts film "Fox Volant of the Snowy Mountain," crime thriller "The Hovering Blade" and sports movie "Ping Pong of China."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
