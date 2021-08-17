Play honors devotion of unsung heroes

Immersive original drama "Secret" features elements of suspense and a spy thriller, and includes sections for the audience to interact with the play's actors.

Immersive original drama "Secret" will make its debut at the Sihang Warehouse next week.

Created from a narrative perspective, the play centers on several underground members of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai in the 1930s-40s, who are ready to make any personal sacrifices to the Party and country.



The 80-minute production includes elements of suspense and a spy thriller, and features six scenes portraying these unsung heroes. Different from many other dramas, it includes sections for the audience to interact with the play's actors.



Viewers will have a chance to be involved in the plot and story. They can also get dressed up and perform on stage with the actors. Some of them may discover their untapped potential for acting.



Ever since the success of the movie "The Eight Hundred," which features Sihang Warehouse as its major location, many young people have visited this site, paying tribute to the Chinese soldiers who defended it against the invading Japanese army during the Battle of Shanghai in 1937.



Located on the 5th floor of the warehouse and run by Ningli Culture, the theater aims to offer high-quality stage productions to inspire young people with patriotism. Following the production, a series of original works based on historical stories will be introduced with interactive experiences.



Ti Gong

Performance info

Date: August 24, 10:30am, 1pm, 3:10pm, 8:10pm



Venue: 5/F, Sihang Warehouse



Address: 1 Guangfu Road

