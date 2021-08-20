Shooting wraps up for highly anticipated movie

"The End of Sea Is Grassland" is based on a historical event 60 years ago, when 3,000 orphans from south China were adopted by nomadic families in Inner Mongolia amidst a famine.

After more than two years of preparation and shooting, Hong Kong filmmaker Derek Yee's highly anticipated film "The End of Sea Is Grassland" completed shooting earlier this month on the Inner Mongolian Prairie.

The film is based on a touching historical event 60 years ago, when 3,000 orphans from southern China were adopted and raised by nomadic families in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region amidst a famine between 1959 and 1961.

In terms of natural disasters and severe food shortages, parents from Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui provinces had no choice but to leave the children they couldn't feed at orphanages in Shanghai. Since many orphans faced malnutrition, the city sought assistance and support from the central government.

At first, then Premier Zhou Enlai asked Ulanhu, chairman of Inner Mongolia, to provide more milk powder for the orphans. Ulanhu, instead, came up with a program for local families to adopt the children. From 1960 to 1963, more than 3,000 orphans were sent to Inner Mongolia and received a warm welcome, good care and education. Xi Zhongxun, then vice premier of China, made detailed arrangements for the relocation.

Yee, known for "One Night in Mongkok" and "Protégé," was impressed by the story of love and devotion. He started to work on the script and shooting plan in 2019. Earlier this year, he and the crew made preparations for shooting despite the freezing cold.

He noted that it turned out to be the most difficult film project he has ever experienced because of the abrupt climatic changes on the prairie.

Shooting lasted for about four months. The actors and crew adjusted to the strong winds, sudden rainstorms and hail, blazing sun and big temperature differences between day and night.

Yee visited many experts to learn about the local customs and folk culture during the period of time when the film is set. He said the film will stay true to the history and customs of the ethnic minorities.

"The pandemic has posed big challenges to the film industry," said Yee. "It is important for us to take good control of the budget, make full preparations for every project and be responsible to our audience and investors."

Many young actors in the film say they are grateful for Yee's mentoring and encouragement.

Actor Ding Chengxin said this is the first time he has ridden a horse and spoken Mongolian. Cao Jun, who plays a teacher, said the film has been a rewarding and pleasant experience.

