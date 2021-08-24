Triumvirate of tenors to serenade Shanghai

"China's Three Tenors" will join the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra for a concert at Shanghai Oriental Art Center to raise the curtain for the center's performance season.

"China's Three Tenors" will join hands with the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra for a concert at Shanghai Oriental Art Center on September 9 to raise the curtain for the center's 2021-2022 performance season.

The trio of tenors – Wei Song, Warren Mok and Dai Yuqiang – has been performing abroad under the name "China's Three Tenors" for about 10 years, lauded for their unique style combining Eastern and Western influences.

Wei is artistic director of the Shanghai Opera House. Dai was the first and only Chinese student of opera great Luciano Pavarotti. Mok is artistic director of the Macau International Music Festival and founder and artistic director of Opera Hong Kong.

The concert will begin with "Beethoven: Egmont Overture," and will feature Western opera classics and Chinese songs dedicated to this year's centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Wei said in an earlier interview that the trio wants the performance to be not only pleasing to the ear, but also fun to watch.

"There will be a lot of interaction among the three of us, which reflects an unspoken understanding cultivated over time," said the 67-year-old Wei.

The concert will be under the baton of young conductor Gao Song.

"The conductor and the orchestra need to balance passion and sense in every performance," said Gao, who has worked with the tenors several times since last year. "The orchestra observes the singers' breaths and paces on stage, and we make adjustments for each other."

"To continue working with these great artists helps me a lot. It's also a recognition of my ability," she added.

Performance info



Date: September 9, 7:30pm

Tickets: 280-1080 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, Pudong New Area

