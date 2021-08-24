﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Triumvirate of tenors to serenade Shanghai

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:50 UTC+8, 2021-08-24       0
"China's Three Tenors" will join the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra for a concert at Shanghai Oriental Art Center to raise the curtain for the center's performance season.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:50 UTC+8, 2021-08-24       0

"China's Three Tenors" will join hands with the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra for a concert at Shanghai Oriental Art Center on September 9 to raise the curtain for the center's 2021-2022 performance season.

The trio of tenors – Wei Song, Warren Mok and Dai Yuqiang – has been performing abroad under the name "China's Three Tenors" for about 10 years, lauded for their unique style combining Eastern and Western influences.

Wei is artistic director of the Shanghai Opera House. Dai was the first and only Chinese student of opera great Luciano Pavarotti. Mok is artistic director of the Macau International Music Festival and founder and artistic director of Opera Hong Kong.

Triumvirate of tenors to serenade Shanghai
Ti Gong

The trio of tenors – Wei Song (left), Warren Mok (right) and Dai Yuqiang

The concert will begin with "Beethoven: Egmont Overture," and will feature Western opera classics and Chinese songs dedicated to this year's centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Wei said in an earlier interview that the trio wants the performance to be not only pleasing to the ear, but also fun to watch.

"There will be a lot of interaction among the three of us, which reflects an unspoken understanding cultivated over time," said the 67-year-old Wei.

The concert will be under the baton of young conductor Gao Song.

"The conductor and the orchestra need to balance passion and sense in every performance," said Gao, who has worked with the tenors several times since last year. "The orchestra observes the singers' breaths and paces on stage, and we make adjustments for each other."

"To continue working with these great artists helps me a lot. It's also a recognition of my ability," she added.

Performance info

Date: September 9, 7:30pm
Tickets: 280-1080 yuan
Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center
Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, Pudong New Area

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     