Feature / Entertainment

Shooting begins for historic Red Army battle series

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:35 UTC+8, 2021-08-27       0
The backdrop of "Battle at Songmaoling" is the Red Army's last battle against the fifth "encirclement and suppression" campaign launched by Kuomintang.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:35 UTC+8, 2021-08-27       0

Shooting for the online series "Battle at Songmaoling" recently commenced at Hengdian World Studios.

Co-produced by Youku and Ciwen Media, the 24-episode revolutionary drama directed by Liu Xuesong pays tribute to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

The backdrop of the series is the Red Army's last battle against the fifth "encirclement and suppression" campaign launched by Kuomintang.

Songmaoling is located at the junction of Changting and Liancheng counties in southeast China's Fujian Province. The battle there in 1934 is considered an important historical event in China's revolutionary history.

During the battle, more than 10,000 young Red Army soldiers fought against the Kuomintang troops for seven consecutive days and nights. Their dedication and sacrifices gained valuable time for the main forces of the Red Army to undertake a strategic transfer by embarking on the Long March.

The series will also take viewers back to the revolutionary years, and present touching portraits of the young soldiers' tenacious and never-yielding spirit.

Producers of the series visited historians and local villagers to gather material for the series.

The series stars many young actors, including Zhang Ningjiang, Zhu Yin and Guo Jiahao. It portrays how young people at the time, many of whom hadn't received much education or military training, built up faith.

Compared with recent red-themed dramas that mostly tell stories about senior commanders, "Battle at Songmaoling" primarily focuses on the growth and dedication of ordinary young soldiers. Although imperfect, they made extraordinary choices at the most critical times.

The series has been selected as a project supported by the National Radio and Television Administration.

Shooting begins for historic Red Army battle series

A poster for "Battle at Songmaoling"

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     