Star turn for the Rainbow Chamber Singers

The Rainbow Chamber Singers have released a new album, "The Star River Tavern," taking audiences on a wondrous acoustic journey.

This is the sixth choral song cycle composed by Jin Chengzhi and performed by his Rainbow Chamber Singers.

The album includes 13 songs. As well as the mixed chorus, which the Rainbow Chamber Singers excel at, narration and some niche instruments are featured.

The chorus tells a fantasy story set in 1982. After the death of his father and departure of his wife, the lonely protagonist is left in profound despair, driving aimlessly in the northernmost area.

He arrives at a strange tavern where guests are admitted only by sharing their memories. The tavern has an eccentric keeper taking care of many oddball guests, who face the choice between "remember" and "forget." The tavern helps the protagonist to find himself and recover from sorrow.

During the 90-minute acoustic journey, orchestral grandeur is interspersed with occasional electronic sounds and niche instruments, conjuring up an encounter of illusion and reality.

This is the newly evolved form of choral music the Rainbow Chamber Singers has created.

Apart from a stereo version that suits all kinds of playback devices, a Dolby Atmos version of the album has also been released for an upgraded listening experience.

The Rainbow Chamber Singers was founded by composer and conductor Jin in 2010. It has gained wide popularity among local youngsters with original songs reflecting social issues performed in a humorous style.

"The Star River Tavern" is accessible at online music platform music.163.com.