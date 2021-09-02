Feature / Entertainment

'Musings' in varied dance languages

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:47 UTC+8, 2021-09-02       0
Three sets of choreographers and dancers do some soul-searching in varied dance languages under the shared theme of "Musings" – a show that premieres this weekend.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:47 UTC+8, 2021-09-02       0

Three sets of choreographers and dancers do some soul-searching in varied dance languages under the shared theme of "Musings" – a show that premieres this weekend.

Commissioned by the Shanghai International Dance Center Theater, "Musings" comprises three pieces: "The Trial," "Arrive" and "Shadow Passenger."

"The Trial" is inspired by Kafka's novel of the same name. In it, choreographers Xu Yiming, Yu Guojun and Tang Tingting look at the absurdities of normal life. The dance speaks to people trapped in the rules of society, using body language to express their frustration and refusal to become numbed.

'Musings' in varied dance languages
Hu Yifan

"The Trial"

"Arrive" has been described as an "emotional anatomy" of four female dancers. Its more romantic Chinese name literally translates as "Swimming Out Until the Sea Turns Blue."

The dance of self-exploration is a fusion of hip-pop and contemporary. Choreographers from the Slipper Project dance studio said they hope the work is a source of encouragement for those stuck in the dilemmas of busy urban life.

'Musings' in varied dance languages
Hu Yifan

"Arrive"

"Shadow Passenger" features some literary imagery, drawing from Edgar Allan Poe's "Raven" and Haruk Murakami's "Kafka on the Shore." A dancer becomes a wanderer and starts a journal of self-searching under the guide of a boy named Raven.

Life will eventually come to an end, so it's important to love, dream, experience sorrows, feel pity and happiness, and enjoy every moment. That is the message "Shadow Passenger" choreographers Tang Tingting and Liao Chien-shun hope to convey.

Producer Duan Jingting said the sincerity of choreographers exploring themselves is particularly valuable in a world of flux.

"The literary imagery in the dances provides audiences with an angle to appreciate the works," said Duan. "We want the audiences not only to passively watch, but also to actively think during the performances."

'Musings' in varied dance languages
Hu Yifan

"Shadow Passenger"

Performance info

Dates: September 3 and 4, 7:30pm

Tickets: 80-280 yuan

Venue: Shanghai International Dance Center, Experimental Theater

Address: 1650 Hongqiao Road

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     