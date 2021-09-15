Feature / Entertainment

Guangdong culture interpreted via dance drama

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  12:29 UTC+8, 2021-09-16       0
Dance drama "Dragon Boat Racing," winner of the 15th Wenhua Grand Prize, runs at Shanghai International Dance Center this weekend.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  12:29 UTC+8, 2021-09-16       0

Dance drama "Dragon Boat Racing," winner of the 15th Wenhua Grand Prize, runs at Shanghai International Dance Center this weekend.

Presented by the Guangdong Song and Dance Theater, the production highlights the folk elements and Lingnan culture of southern China. It's set in Shawan Town, Guangdong Province, in the 1930s. And Shawan is considered the home of Cantonese music.

The story centers on Cantonese musicians represented by the He family, and the creation of the well-known Cantonese song "Dragon Boat Racing," as well as the musicians' personal struggles and fighting spirit against an invading enemy during the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

Guangdong culture interpreted via dance drama
Ti Gong

"Dragon Boat Racing" highlights the folk elements and Lingnan culture of southern China.

Choreographers Han Zhen and Zhou Liya combined Chinese dance with contemporary dance elements, telling a story about music with body language. "Dragon Boat Racing" is an early signature work by Han and Zhou, who are also the creators of the very popular dance drama "The Eternal Wave."

The performance involves Cantonese musical instruments like Yingge sticks and dragon boat drums. Shawan clay sculptures and tile carvings are featured in the stage design.

Though the production debuted in 2014, this is its Shanghai premiere. The show stars popular dancers Li Xing and Li Yanchao. "Dragon Boat Racing" was the first drama dance in which the duo ever performed.

Guangdong culture interpreted via dance drama
Ti Gong

Though the production debuted in 2014, this is its Shanghai premiere.

Performance info

Dates: September 17-19, 7:30pm
Tickets: 80-880 yuan
Venue: Shanghai International Dance Center, Grand Theater
Address: 1650 Hongqiao Road

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     