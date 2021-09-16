Feature / Entertainment

Spy thriller stage play pays tribute to patriotic heroes

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:49 UTC+8, 2021-09-16       0
Set around 1941, the immersive drama "Secret" is centered on both underground members of the Communist Party of China and patriotic ordinary people in old Shanghai.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:49 UTC+8, 2021-09-16       0

Original immersive drama "Secret" made its debut on Wednesday at the Reder Theater inside Sihang Warehouse in Shanghai.

Set around 1941, the drama is centered on both the city's underground members of the Communist Party of China and patriotic ordinary people who risk their lives to protect the country and its people.

The 80-minute suspense and spy thriller play features six scenes portraying the unsung heroes and lifestyles of old Shanghai.

According to scriptwriter Huang Zhan, it includes two main storylines and enables audience members to interact with the actors.

Audience can be involved in the story, experience different roles' lives and influence the development of the plot.

"We hope that the play will provide an insight into the devotion of our predecessors and evoke people's patriotism," said Huang.

Following "Secret," the Reder Theater, located on the 5th floor of the warehouse, will continue to offer original theater productions based on historical and real-life stories.

Spy thriller stage play pays tribute to patriotic heroes
Ti Gong

Immersive drama "Secret" is a suspense and spy thriller.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     