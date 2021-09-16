Lang Lang's wife displays her own piano virtuosity in a first recording

German pianist Gina Alice Redlinger, better known as Chinese pianist Lang Lang's wife, released her first single, "Träumerei," from her forthcoming debut album "Wonderworld."

SSI ļʱ



German pianist Gina Alice Redlinger, 27, released her first single, "Träumerei," from her forthcoming debut album "Wonderworld" last week.

The new mother of a baby boy is perhaps better known as the wife of famed Chinese pianist Lang Lang, 39, but she is an accomplished virtuoso in her own right.

Her debut album is scheduled to be released by Deutsche Grammophon in late October.

Redlinger, like her husband, was a child prodigy at the keyboard. Born in Germany, she started piano lessons at age 4 and gave her first public performance at age 8.

"I personally chose all the 40 compositions featured in the album," said Redlinger. "They witnessed and accompanied my growth."

Ti Gong

The programs range from classical to modern, both Western and Chinese. Apart from Schumann's "Träumerei," Liszt's "Consolations" and Brahms' "Lullaby," the album features Chinese works like "Colorful Clouds Chasing the Moon" and "Dance of Waterweeds."

"I grew up in Germany, but am married to a Chinese who explained all the background and meaning of the Chinese compositions to me," said Redlinger. "Now I live in China, and am getting more and more knowledgeable about Chinese culture."

Some traditional Chinese music is like ink-wash painting, which foreign audiences like very much, she added.

"Träumerei," which means "dreaming" in German, has been one of Redlinger's favorites since childhood.

"Everyone has their own dreams, no matter whether they are memories of the past, a daydream about the present or a hope for the future," she said. "I like the meaning behind the work, which has affected me with different feelings at different ages. Now, I'm interpreting it with both a child's curiosity and an adult's maturity."

Ti Gong

Redlinger was born to a German father and a South Korean mother in Wiesbaden, Germany. She studied at the Academy of Music and Performing Arts in Frankfurt and later became a student of renowned pianist Gary Graffman at Hamburg's Academy of Music and Theater.

After graduation, she appeared with several Chinese orchestras, including the Shenzhen Symphony and Guangzhou Symphony. In 2016, she gave her debut recital at the Ruhr Piano Festival.

"To play at a live concert and in a recording studio are totally different experiences," said Redlinger, who locked herself in a studio in Shanghai for nearly half a month to complete the recording of her debut album.

"It was a challenge to both stamina and willpower," she said. "Thankfully, I had the full support of my family, especially my husband."

Lang served more as the producer of the album, sharing his rich recording experience to ensure the quality of the final production.

Ti Gong

"To record an album with Dolby Atmos technology is quite demanding for classical pianists," he said.

"Gina did a good job. I always want her to communicate more with the world as a classical pianist, who is recognized for her proficiency and skills."

The couple met in Berlin and were wed in June 2019 at the Palace of Versailles in France. They welcomed their first child in January this year.

Redlinger is a keen linguist, fluent in German, English, Korean, French and Chinese.

After the release of "Wonderworld," Redlinger plans a recital tour that includes Beijing's National Center for the Performing Arts and Shanghai Symphony Hall.