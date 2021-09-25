Feature / Entertainment

Shanghai gets early look at Dear Tutu movie

Domestic animated film "Dear Tutu: Operation T-Rex" premiered on Friday in Shanghai.
The enthusiastic audience.

Domestic animated film "Dear Tutu: Operation T-Rex" premiered on Friday in Shanghai.

Directed by Su Da, and produced by Shanghai Animation Film Studio, the film will be released nationally on October 1.

The film is centered on little boy Big-eared Tutu and his T-Rex teammates' efforts to host a special performance for elderly people in need.

According to director Su, it took them more than three years to create the second big movie of the "Dear Tutu" film franchise.

"We visited local nursing homes to get first-hand material about elderly people's lives and emotions," said Su. "Distinctive elements and culture of the city have also been incorporated into the film."

Su added that they will continue to make TV series and films of Tutu to bring laughter and warmth to Chinese children. It is also an eye-catching original Shanghai-produced animation intellectual property.

A script for the third installment of the film franchise has been completed. It will include classical Chinese literature. They're also working on the sixth and seventh season of the animated TV series "Big-eared Tutu."

Director Su Da (left).

