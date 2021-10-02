'The Battle at Lake Changjin' tops Chinese box office chart

Historical epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" topped the Chinese mainland box office on Friday, the first day of China's National Day holiday.

Imaginechina

Co-directed by Chen Kaige, Hark Tsui and Dante Lam, the film ended its second day of screening with over 406 million yuan (US$62.6 million).

Set in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) and headlined by Wu Jing and Jackson Yee, the film tells the story of the Chinese People's Volunteers soldiers fighting bravely under freezing temperatures in a key campaign at Lake Changjin, or Chosin Reservoir.

It was followed by patriotic anthology "My Country, My Parents", which ranked second with a daily box office of nearly 181 million yuan.

Chinese animated film "Dear Tutu: The T-Rex In Operation" pocketed 9.19 million yuan on its debut day, ranking third.