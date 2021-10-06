Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center unveils 2022 line-up

An array of widely acclaimed productions will be featured during the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center's 2022 season line-up, which was released on Tuesday.

They include the play "Wave," which centers on the story of five members of the League of Left-Wing Writers, and the mystery play "Shen Yuan" (Abyss), which tells the story of a mother who does everything she can to protect her daughter.

Another two mystery plays directed by He Nian will premiere at the center next year.

Telling the story of how the Communist Party of China was founded in 1921, the hit TV series "The Awakening Age" will be played out on stage next year, which is one of highlights of the 2022 season.

The center will continue to present the Chinese versions of foreign classic plays; for example, the German dramatist Bertolt Brecht's "Leben des Galilei," which examines the morality of science and the complicated relationship between science, authority and religion.

"Electra," the Greek tragedy by Euripides; "The Glass Menagerie," the memory play by American playwright Tennessee Williams; and "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change," a witty musical by Joe Dipietro, will all be staged at the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center next year.

Also on Tuesday, the 24th Zuolin Drama Arts Awards were announced at the center.

Han Xiuyi won the best actor award, and Zhang Lu was honored as best actress. The best supporting actor award went to Wang Zi whilst the best supporting actress award was given to Li Li. The most promising artist awards went to Chen Shan and Mai Duo.

Established in 1996, the awards are named after film and stage director Huang Zuolin (1906-1994), who was also a pioneer at the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center.