Feature / Entertainment

'Red Agent' in China Peking Opera Festival

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:34 UTC+8, 2021-10-08       0
Based on the true stories of the Party's underground members and revolutionary martyrs, "Red Agent" pays tribute to the heroes' faith and dedication to the country.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:34 UTC+8, 2021-10-08       0

Shanghai Peking Opera Company's modern play "Red Agent" has been chosen for the 9th China Peking Opera Festival.

On October 15, the play will be performed for people all over the country through an online broadcast – the first time the festival will telecast productions online.

On the evenings of October 15 and 16, it will also be staged at Yifu Theater for local fans.

"Red Agent," which debuted in June, was created to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Based on the true stories of the Party's underground members and revolutionary martyrs, it pays tribute to the heroes' faith and dedication to the country.

Since its debut, the play script, scenes, music and costumes have been polished. The choreography for the martial arts scenes has been updated to depict the dangers and difficult choices facing Party members during that period.

To vividly portray the heroic characters, performers including Lan Tian, Tian Hui and Guo Yi visited the site of the Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China to learn more about the revolutionaries' sacrifices and spirit.

According to director Lu Ang, the polished version will feature more impressive big scenes and capture the delicate emotions of the characters.

Scriptwriter Li Li said the updated version's storyline is more complete and appealing, and is impressed by the company's successful exploration of modern Peking Opera plays.

Zhang Fan, director of the Shanghai Peking Opera Company, said they create new plays to enrich people's cultural lives and improve the art form. Many of the company's new productions have been highly acclaimed and won awards.

'Red Agent' in China Peking Opera Festival
Ti Gong

Peking Opera performers Dong Bingyi (left) and Dong Hongsong at the rehearsal

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     