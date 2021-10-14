﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Cantonese Opera artist brings acclaimed works to Shanghai

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:26 UTC+8, 2021-10-14       0
Artist Zeng Xiaoming will present a concert of Cantonese Opera and symphonies, featuring "The Fairy Tale of the White Snake" and "Samsui Women."
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:26 UTC+8, 2021-10-14       0

Cantonese Opera artist Zeng Xiaomin will stage her representative works at Wanping Theater from Friday to next Tuesday as part of Shanghai Center of Chinese Operas 2021-2022 season in the city's Show Life zone.

Zeng is a winner of the nation's top theatrical honors, such as the Wenhua Award, the Plum Performance Award and the Shanghai Magnolia Stage Performance Award.

Zeng and other artists will present a concert of Cantonese Opera and symphonies, featuring "The Fairy Tale of the White Snake" and "Samsui Women."

The concert is a collaboration between Zeng, conductor Fan Tao and Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra. She will perform excerpts of classic Cantonese Opera plays and new era songs.

Cantonese Opera artist brings acclaimed works to Shanghai
Ti Gong

A performance of "The Fairy Tale of the White Snake"

"The Fairy Tale of the White Snake" is a new youthful interpretation of the ancient Chinese legend. It features romantic scenes and traditional performance skills and operatic stunts.

"Samsui Women" is a story about the independence and courage of Chinese women who bravely pursue their dreams for better lives in the early 20th century.

Zeng has brought the charm of Cantonese Opera to several cities around the country, including Xi'an.

"Shanghai is the sixth stop of our tour," said Zeng. "I feel honored to make the art form better known to more people in the city."

Cantonese Opera artist brings acclaimed works to Shanghai
Ti Gong

A performance of "Samsui Women"

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     