Will 'The Battle at Lake Changjin' make a new box office record?

Li Yi
Li Yi
  18:37 UTC+8, 2021-10-15
The historical epic is advancing up the list of all time greats and taking its lead actors along for the ride.
Historical epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" has topped the Chinese mainland box office for more than two weeks since its premiere on September 30.

It has raked in 4.48 billion yuan (US$696 million) so far, according box office tracker Maoyan's data.

What is the movie about?

The film, starring Wu Jing and Jackson Yee, features a key battle in freezing temperatures at Lake Changjin, or Chosin Reservoir, during the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-53).

Winner of National Day holiday box office

The war-themed blockbuster has already topped China's National Day holiday box office. It took only six days to surpass "My People, My Country," which garnered over 2 billion yuan during the 2019 National Day holiday period.

Advancing into top 7 in China's film history

On October 12, the 13th day of screenings, the film's box office exceeded 4.25 billion, surpassing "Avengers: Endgame" released in 2019, and ranking 6th in Chinese film history.

Wu Jing, the movie's lead actor, overtook Shen Teng to become the country's top box office attraction. The other two young lead players, Elvis Han, 29, and Jackson Yee, 20, also marched into the box office list thanks to the film.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
National Day holiday
