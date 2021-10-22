﻿
Feature / Entertainment

'No Time to Die' to hit cinemas across China next week

Daniel Craig's final role as James Bond will be screened on the Chinese mainland, including more than 700 IMAX cinemas.
Highly anticipated film "No Time to Die," the latest James Bond installment starring Daniel Craig – his fifth and final Bond movie – will start its cinema release in China on October 29.

James Bond faces unprecedented challenges in this action-packed tour de force. After leaving active service, he begins a tranquil life in Jamaica. However, an old friend from the CIA asks him to rescue a kidnapped scientist from a mysterious villain.

Craig presents an in-depth depiction of Bond's emotions and inside world, and shortens the psychological distance between the heroic character and the audience.

To highlight the special effects and action scenes, the IMAX version will be screened at more than 700 IMAX theaters on the Chinese mainland. A special IMAX screening was held in Shanghai on Thursday.

﻿
