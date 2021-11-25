﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Suspense series about ancient Luoyang set to air

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:51 UTC+8, 2021-11-25       0
Based on Ma Boyong's novel, the mystery takes place during the reign of China's only female emperor and features Luoyang's unique cultural heritage.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:51 UTC+8, 2021-11-25       0

A suspense online series titled "Luoyang," based on Ma Boyong's novel, will start to air on video platform iQiyi on December 1.

The series, starring Huang Xuan, Wang Yibo and Song Qian, is about a group's investigation into a mystery and efforts to protect people in Luoyang during the reign of Wu Zetian, China's only empress.

Landmark buildings, customs and the cultural heritage of the ancient city will be featured in the series.

Documentary and animation works from iQiyi's original "Luoyang" cultural intellectual property also will be released on the streaming platform next month.

The "Luoyang" IP will be developed in the future into films, stage plays and cloud performances to provide insights into brilliant Chinese culture.

Suspense series about ancient Luoyang set to air
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     