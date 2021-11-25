Suspense series about ancient Luoyang set to air

Based on Ma Boyong's novel, the mystery takes place during the reign of China's only female emperor and features Luoyang's unique cultural heritage.

A suspense online series titled "Luoyang," based on Ma Boyong's novel, will start to air on video platform iQiyi on December 1.

The series, starring Huang Xuan, Wang Yibo and Song Qian, is about a group's investigation into a mystery and efforts to protect people in Luoyang during the reign of Wu Zetian, China's only empress.

Landmark buildings, customs and the cultural heritage of the ancient city will be featured in the series.

Documentary and animation works from iQiyi's original "Luoyang" cultural intellectual property also will be released on the streaming platform next month.

The "Luoyang" IP will be developed in the future into films, stage plays and cloud performances to provide insights into brilliant Chinese culture.