﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Shooting starts on new comedy film following success

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:17 UTC+8, 2021-11-25       0
The streaming platform plans dozens of original Chinese movies for next year in the action, comedy, sci-fi and animation genres.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:17 UTC+8, 2021-11-25       0

Filming started recently on Jiang Tao's comedy "Ant Shakes the Elephant," another production from streaming platform iQiyi following the success of "Northeastern Bro."

The film, starring Guo Tao, Shen He and Xiu Rui, is about a man learning to compromise with his family after he gets out of jail. It is expected to be released in summer next year.

In addition to a hilarious plot, the film will also present heart-warming scenes of love, brotherhood and family bonds, the producers said.

Several Chinese comedy movies, including "Dreams of Getting Rich" and "Fake Bodyguard," have been released to strong acclaim on iQiyi this year.

The streaming website plans to present dozens of original Chinese movies next year in the action, comedy, sci-fi and animation genres.

Shooting starts on new comedy film following success
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     