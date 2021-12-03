TV series portrays lives and devotion of Chinese cops

"The Mask," a suspense series about the lives and careers of Chinese police, will debut on Dragon TV and the streaming platform BesTV next week.

Produced by Gao Qunshu and directed by Han Bowen, the series stars veteran actors Zheng Kai, Zhang Guoli and Raymond Lam.

It covers an investigation of a serial murder and a cop's unexpected discovery of the secret behind a 27-year-old case.



The series also depicts cops' never-yielding spirit, bravery and wisdom in the face of danger.