Urban-life musical 'One More' starts city season

  18:09 UTC+8, 2021-12-09       0
The story about dreams, love and self-redemption is adapted from a classic South Korean comic.
"One More," a musical adapted from a classic South Korean comic, is being staged at Shanghai PG Theater.

Produced by Zhou Weisheng and directed by Shi Yijun, it tells an urban story about dreams, love and self-redemption, and stars singers Zhang Chao and Li Xiangzhe.

A total of 15 songs are featured and romantic scenes are designed for the story.

There will be 14 performances at Shanghai PG Theater through December 19.

Ti Gong

Performance info:

Dates: Through December 19

Tickets: 280-480 yuan

Venue: Shanghai PG Theater

Address: 663 Jiujiang Rd

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
