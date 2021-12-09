Urban-life musical 'One More' starts city season
"One More," a musical adapted from a classic South Korean comic, is being staged at Shanghai PG Theater.
Produced by Zhou Weisheng and directed by Shi Yijun, it tells an urban story about dreams, love and self-redemption, and stars singers Zhang Chao and Li Xiangzhe.
A total of 15 songs are featured and romantic scenes are designed for the story.
There will be 14 performances at Shanghai PG Theater through December 19.
Performance info:
Dates: Through December 19
Tickets: 280-480 yuan
Venue: Shanghai PG Theater
Address: 663 Jiujiang Rd