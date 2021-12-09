Urban-life musical 'One More' starts city season

The story about dreams, love and self-redemption is adapted from a classic South Korean comic.

"One More," a musical adapted from a classic South Korean comic, is being staged at Shanghai PG Theater.

Produced by Zhou Weisheng and directed by Shi Yijun, it tells an urban story about dreams, love and self-redemption, and stars singers Zhang Chao and Li Xiangzhe.

A total of 15 songs are featured and romantic scenes are designed for the story.

There will be 14 performances at Shanghai PG Theater through December 19.

Performance info:

Dates: Through December 19

Tickets: 280-480 yuan

Venue: Shanghai PG Theater

Address: 663 Jiujiang Rd