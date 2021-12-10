Chinese female wrestler debuts on WWE's top show

As the first Chinese woman to ever compete in a World Wrestling Entertainment ring, Li Xia says she's psyched to fight live for millions of fans on WWE's flagship show, SmackDown.

World Wrestling Entertainment hopes to strengthen its bond with Chinese followers when Li Xia makes history by becoming the first Chinese to compete on WWE's flagship show, SmackDown.

The 36-year-old Chongqing native, who premiered for WWE in 2017 in the inaugural Mae Young Classic, will compete on SmackDown on Saturday morning Beijing time in Los Angeles. Chinese fans can follow the match online via iQiyi or Tencent.

Aired live every Friday evening, SmackDown is considered one of WWE's two flagship shows, along with Monday Night Raw. The shows have produced a handful of superstars, including Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock, who wrestled for WWE for eight years prior to pursuing an acting career.

Ti Gong

"The Rock is the reason I fell in love with WWE," Li told Shanghai Daily. "I was a movie fan. After learning about Johnson's accomplishments I began to watch WWE shows, which were riveting. I wanted to become one of them."

WWE set its sights on China as early as 2006, when the company began cooperating with local TV stations, such as Guangdong Sport, Zhejiang TV and Jiangsu TV. But fans could only watch delayed broadcasts.

A decade later, the media company signed contracts with seven Chinese wrestlers from the first WWE China Tryout in 2016, training them to become the next "superstars" to win more fans from China. Li was one of them.

Li practiced kung fu and sanda (Chinese boxing) since childhood, and was crowned in several city and national-level competitions. She came to Shanghai in 2013 and worked as a gym coach before gaining notice during WWE's 2016 talent trial.

Ti Gong

At age 31, Li set off to achieve her dream – traveling to Orlando, Florida, where she received training at WWE Performance Center. A quick learner, she made her debut a few months later, competing in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament.

Li's costume at the time was a modified qipao, a traditional Chinese dress. She picked a fan as her weapon of choice – a symbol of femininity, which also bears masculine strength.

Li became the first Chinese to perform in the Royal Rumble, a popular pay-per-view event produced annually since 1988 by WWE. In 2019, she appeared on NXT TV. During the 2021 WWE Draft, she was selected for SmackDown.

Li talked to Shanghai Daily just days before her SmackDown debut.

Ti Gong

Q: Are you ready for SmackDown? What kind of outfit will you wear?



A: I'm extremely excited and a bit nervous about SmackDown, where I can share a stage with the best WWE stars and introduce WWE culture to the world. As for my outfit, it will be unveiled on the live show.

Q: Unlike other sports competitions, WWE has a pre-designed plot. How do you explain it to domestic audiences?



A: It's entertainment, like a movie. That's how I explained it to my parents when they watched my performance for the first time. My mother was in tears, so I had to comfort her – let her know that the results were planned and in fact I didn't get hurt; I was just playing a character. My ultimate goal is to have my own title bout and become the first Chinese to win a WWE championship.

Ti Gong

Q: What kind of "character" do you want to build and present?



A: She is a superhero, just like in Marvel movies. Most importantly, she is a Chinese heroine, a knightly character always ready to help the weak. I will make use of my kung fu skills and borrow inspiration from ancient Chinese swordsmen.

Q: What kind of training have you received these years? Was it difficult?



A: I have trained in many areas – physical strength, martial arts and stage performance. I also found myself a language teacher. Stage technique and language are the major challenges. My idol, The Rock, is known for his great stage skills (WWE promo). I must learn from him.

Q: Have you got used to life in the United States? What do you do apart from training?



A: To be frank, I was not used to life here for the first three years, mainly because of language. I needed language assistance to do simple things like go shopping or place an order at a restaurant; it hurt my ego. I missed home too, and would cry alone at times. But everything is good now. I like spicy food, and often cook for my friends with chili paste that I brought from home. I also take part in charity activities organized by WWE and play with Special Olympic athletes and children in local amusement parks.

Ti Gong

Q: Have you been injured?



A: I had a cerebral concussion twice. I also suffered a ligament rupture in my shoulder in 2017, which required five months of convalescence after surgery. Injury is inevitable for a profession like this, but we do learn how to minimize risk in training.

Q: Have you met your idol, The Rock?



A: No. What a pity! Some of my colleagues have met him at the WWE Performance Center when I was in China on vacation. I have not met him yet, but I do know his daughter as we attend the same training course. I can imagine how exciting it will be to someday meet him in the flesh.