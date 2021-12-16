To keep the baby or not, that is the question in 'Letter to a Child Never Born'

Three actresses co-play a multitude of roles, including a pregnant woman, in a dramatized production of reporter Oriana Fallaci's novel at the end of December.

Oriana Fallaci's novel "Letter to a Child Never Born" will be staged in Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center at the end of this month.

Fallaci was an Italian journalist who became famous worldwide for her reporting of war and revolution. Her aggressive interviews with many world leaders, including Henry Kissinger, former US secretary of state, enhanced her reputation.

Published in 1975, her novel "Letter to a Child Never Born" is the monologue of a woman speaking with the child she carries in uterus.

Detailing the woman's struggle to choose between a career she loves and an unexpected pregnancy, the novel discusses the meaning of life as well as the meaning of being a woman.

Produced by Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center, the play is adapted and directed by Zhou Ke.

The play "is a philosophical poem written to women and life," said Zhou. "The novel demonstrates many problems that we may encounter in our lives, such as how to face love, life, gender, freedom, fairness and the meaning of life."

Ti Gong

The play feature three actresses – Huang Fangling, Shen Jiani and Mai Duo – who not only co-play the role of the pregnant woman but also the roles of doctor, male boss, mother, father, grandmother and child. It is a huge challenge for them.

"I asked my 6-year-old daughter if it was her own decision or ours to let her come into the world," said Shen. "She answered that it was hers. And then I asked: 'Why did you want to come?' She said that she wanted to see the world."

The handpan artist Yin Yin has been invited to perform in the show. Handpan music, which is considered closest to what the universe sounds like, is considered to be medicine for the soul of the audience.

Performance info:

Dates: December 24-January 9, 7:30 pm (2pm on Sundays; no performance on Mondays)



Tickets: 180-380 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center

Address: 288 Anfu Rd