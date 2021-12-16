Feature / Entertainment

To keep the baby or not, that is the question in 'Letter to a Child Never Born'

Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  19:50 UTC+8, 2021-12-16       0
Three actresses co-play a multitude of roles, including a pregnant woman, in a dramatized production of reporter Oriana Fallaci's novel at the end of December.
Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  19:50 UTC+8, 2021-12-16       0

Oriana Fallaci's novel "Letter to a Child Never Born" will be staged in Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center at the end of this month.

Fallaci was an Italian journalist who became famous worldwide for her reporting of war and revolution. Her aggressive interviews with many world leaders, including Henry Kissinger, former US secretary of state, enhanced her reputation.

Published in 1975, her novel "Letter to a Child Never Born" is the monologue of a woman speaking with the child she carries in uterus.

Detailing the woman's struggle to choose between a career she loves and an unexpected pregnancy, the novel discusses the meaning of life as well as the meaning of being a woman.

Produced by Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center, the play is adapted and directed by Zhou Ke.

The play "is a philosophical poem written to women and life," said Zhou. "The novel demonstrates many problems that we may encounter in our lives, such as how to face love, life, gender, freedom, fairness and the meaning of life."

To keep the baby or not, that is the question in 'Letter to a Child Never Born'
Ti Gong

Three actresses rehearse their roles in "Letter to a Child Never Born."

The play feature three actresses – Huang Fangling, Shen Jiani and Mai Duo – who not only co-play the role of the pregnant woman but also the roles of doctor, male boss, mother, father, grandmother and child. It is a huge challenge for them.

"I asked my 6-year-old daughter if it was her own decision or ours to let her come into the world," said Shen. "She answered that it was hers. And then I asked: 'Why did you want to come?' She said that she wanted to see the world."

The handpan artist Yin Yin has been invited to perform in the show. Handpan music, which is considered closest to what the universe sounds like, is considered to be medicine for the soul of the audience.

Performance info:

Dates: December 24-January 9, 7:30 pm (2pm on Sundays; no performance on Mondays)

Tickets: 180-380 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center

Address: 288 Anfu Rd

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     